SCCL seeks forest clearance to axe 34,621 trees in Pasara forest range

HYDERABAD: Pointing out the need to satisfy the “ever-increasing” demand for coal and to meet the targets set by the Central government, the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has sought forest clearance from the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests, for the diversion of 315 hectares of land in Pasara forest range, Mulugu district, for a period of 25 years. The forest clearance is being sought for the establishment of PV Narasimha Rao (Venkatapur) Opencast Mine, for which the SCCL applied last Thursday.

According to details submitted by the SCCL, as part of its application seeking the forest clearance, it had previously received rights for carrying out underground mining in the area. However, it was later found that due to existing geological conditions, underground mining was not possible while opencast mining would be economically more viable.

The SCCL also mentioned that 40.43 metric tonnes (MT) of coal can be extracted from the 315 hectares forest land, at the rate of 2.5 MT per annum. Against this, only 9.8 MT of coal extraction was proposed through underground mining, which is considered more environment-friendly.

MoEF Forest Advisory Committee to meet tomorrow

SCCL’s another application seeking forest clearance will be coming up for discussion on Wednesday, when a meeting of the Forest Advisory Committee of the MoEF is scheduled.The SCCL has also sought forest clearance for the diversion of 162.45 hectares of forest land in the Indaram forest range of Jaipur mandal in Mancherial district. This would include axing of 34,621 trees.

The forest land has been sought for expansion of the Sri Rampur Opencast-II mine, for which about 114 hectares of forest land have already been acquired, to which the 162.45 hectares more will be added.

In its application seeking forest clearance over this land, the SCCL pointed out that it is essential in order to fulfill the power needs of Telangana, which includes a 1,200 MW coal-based thermal power plant.

