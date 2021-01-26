STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

SCCL seeks forest clearance to axe 34,621 trees in Pasara forest range

The mining company wants to set up an opencast mine in 315 hectares of Pasara forest range in Mulugu district

Published: 26th January 2021 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

deforestation

For representational purposes

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Pointing out the need to satisfy the “ever-increasing” demand for coal and to meet the targets set by the Central government, the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has sought forest clearance from the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests, for the diversion of 315 hectares of land in Pasara forest range, Mulugu district, for a period of 25 years. The forest clearance is being sought for the establishment of PV Narasimha Rao (Venkatapur) Opencast Mine, for which the SCCL applied last Thursday.

According to details submitted by the SCCL, as part of its application seeking the forest clearance, it had previously received rights for carrying out underground mining in the area. However, it was later found that due to existing geological conditions, underground mining was not possible while opencast mining would be economically more viable.

The SCCL also mentioned that 40.43 metric tonnes (MT) of coal can be extracted from the 315 hectares forest land, at the rate of 2.5 MT per annum. Against this, only 9.8 MT of coal extraction was proposed through underground mining, which is considered more environment-friendly.

MoEF Forest Advisory Committee to meet tomorrow
SCCL’s another application seeking forest clearance will be coming up for discussion on Wednesday, when a meeting of the Forest Advisory Committee of the MoEF is scheduled.The SCCL has also sought forest clearance for the diversion of 162.45 hectares of forest land in the Indaram forest range of Jaipur mandal in Mancherial district. This would include axing of 34,621 trees.

The forest land has been sought for expansion of the Sri Rampur Opencast-II mine, for which about 114 hectares of forest land have already been acquired, to which the 162.45 hectares more will be added.
In its application seeking forest clearance over this land, the SCCL pointed out that it is essential in order to fulfill the power needs of Telangana, which includes a 1,200 MW coal-based thermal power plant.

34,621 trees to be axed in Indaram 
The SCCL has also sought forest clearance for the diversion of 162.45 hectares of forest land in the Indaram forest range of Jaipur mandal in Mancherial district. This would include axing of 34,621 trees

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
coal SCCL deforestation Parasa forest
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp