STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TRS MLA Rasamayi Balakishan terms own party as private limited company, says he’s lost his voice

Popular singer and TRS MLA Rasamayi Balakishan raked up a controversy on Monday when he described his own party as a private limited company.

Published: 26th January 2021 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

TRS MLA Rasamayi Balakishan with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

TRS MLA Rasamayi Balakishan with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL:   Popular singer and TRS MLA Rasamayi Balakishan raked up a controversy on Monday when he described his own party as a private limited company. Rasamayi, who is the founder of the Telangana Dhoom Dham, and represents the Manakondur Assembly constituency in Karimnagar district, said being an MLA in the TRS was like working in a private limited company.

He needed to work within the company guidelines and if he wanted a change, he would have to leave the company. Speaking at a function in Mahabubabad, Rasamayi said that the silence of poets and artistes was more harmful than cancer and that they should speak up against societal injustice. “I have lost my freedom. I never expected that I would have to rein in my songs and curb my voice,” a visibly upset Rasamayi said.

Ever since he had become an MLA of the ruling party, he lost his natural self and several of his friends and acquaintances distanced themselves from him, Rasamayi fretted. Songs on rebellion had become extinct nowadays, the singer rued. He said that artistes were angry with him because he was unable to provide jobs to those who wrote songs during the agitation for a separate Telangana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rasamayi Balakishan TRS
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp