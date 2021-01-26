TRS MLA Rasamayi Balakishan terms own party as private limited company, says he’s lost his voice

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Popular singer and TRS MLA Rasamayi Balakishan raked up a controversy on Monday when he described his own party as a private limited company. Rasamayi, who is the founder of the Telangana Dhoom Dham, and represents the Manakondur Assembly constituency in Karimnagar district, said being an MLA in the TRS was like working in a private limited company.

He needed to work within the company guidelines and if he wanted a change, he would have to leave the company. Speaking at a function in Mahabubabad, Rasamayi said that the silence of poets and artistes was more harmful than cancer and that they should speak up against societal injustice. “I have lost my freedom. I never expected that I would have to rein in my songs and curb my voice,” a visibly upset Rasamayi said.

Ever since he had become an MLA of the ruling party, he lost his natural self and several of his friends and acquaintances distanced themselves from him, Rasamayi fretted. Songs on rebellion had become extinct nowadays, the singer rued. He said that artistes were angry with him because he was unable to provide jobs to those who wrote songs during the agitation for a separate Telangana.