TSPCB to file new report on polluting units in Jeedimetla

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing displeasure with the authorities concerned for failure to take action against polluting industries in the Jeedimetla area in the city, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Monday directed the State government and the Pollution Control Board to inform them of the number of units which were causing pollution in the area. Further, the bench directed the board to file a fresh status report on the issue within 10 weeks.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this interim order in the PIL which was taken up based on a news item published in a vernacular daily. The board has to complete the entire exercise in two months by taking assistance from the Cyberabad police commissionerate. The matter was posted to July 19.