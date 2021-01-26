Two IPS officers from Telangana win President’s Police Medals

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two IPS officers of the Telangana Police Department bagged the prestigious President’s Police Medals (PPM) for their meritorious service on Monday. Meanwhile, 12 police officials were selected for the Indian Police Medals.Additional Police Commissioner of SIT, Hyderabad, Shikha Goel, and Deputy Inspector General of Police of Nizamabad Range Shiva Shankar Reddy were selected for the President Police Medals. The awards will be presented to the officers next year.

The Indian Police Medals (IPM) awards were bestowed on Rajesh Kumar, IG, CI Cell, Mohammed Sharfuddin Siddiqui, Commandant of TSSP, K Narsin Rao, DSP, Bainsa, Somagani Suryanarayana, DSP, ACB, T Govardhan, ACP, Punjagutta Traffic, G Ramesh, Deputy Commandant of Greyhounds, M Uddav, Reserve Inspector, B Govardan, Inspector, CI cell, K Karunakar Reddy, ASI, CCS, LB Nagar, B Mohan Raju, SI, TSSP, and D Mohan Reddy and Nayeemuddin, police constables. DGP M Mahendar Reddy appreciated the efforts of the police officers in maintaining law and order in the State.