STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

33.2°C: Two more degrees and summer is right here folks

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was 33.2°C, four degrees higher than the average normal of 29.3°C for this season.

Published: 27th January 2021 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State is experiencing unusual day temperatures this winter. The mercury is just two degrees below 35°Celsius, which marks the beginning of summer.On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was 33.2°C, four degrees higher than the average normal of 29.3°C for this season. Now, night temperatures too have gone up to 19.1°C, deviating from the normal average of 15.9°C for winter. 

According to the Indian Metrological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, the rise in temperature could be because of an overall increase in mean temperatures across India, by 0.7°C, this year. IMD Hyderabad director K Nagaratna said the current phenomenon that has led to abnormal temperatures, is strange and rare. 

“Since the last few days, the State has been receiving winds from south-eastern parts of the country over Bay of Bengal, instead of cold dry winds from the Northern plains of the country. The air, flowing from the bay is the reason for humid weather conditions and temperature rise,” Nagaratna said, adding that warm days are likely to continue for some more time.

This may also be the beginning of summer as the temperatures will gradually keep rising,” IMD director said. The minimum temperatures across the State are to be in the range of 16°C to 19°C while the maximum temperatures are between 31°C to 34°C. In most of the districts, both day and night-time temperatures are 4-5 degrees above normal.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (L) and farmers participating in a protest during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
New agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC stays Bombay HC order on child abuse without 'skin-to-skin' contact
Recovered Covid patients may be immune to new virus strains
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.
Actor Vijay's 'Master' will have digital release on January 29, new trailer out!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp