33.2°C: Two more degrees and summer is right here folks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State is experiencing unusual day temperatures this winter. The mercury is just two degrees below 35°Celsius, which marks the beginning of summer.On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was 33.2°C, four degrees higher than the average normal of 29.3°C for this season. Now, night temperatures too have gone up to 19.1°C, deviating from the normal average of 15.9°C for winter.

According to the Indian Metrological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, the rise in temperature could be because of an overall increase in mean temperatures across India, by 0.7°C, this year. IMD Hyderabad director K Nagaratna said the current phenomenon that has led to abnormal temperatures, is strange and rare.

“Since the last few days, the State has been receiving winds from south-eastern parts of the country over Bay of Bengal, instead of cold dry winds from the Northern plains of the country. The air, flowing from the bay is the reason for humid weather conditions and temperature rise,” Nagaratna said, adding that warm days are likely to continue for some more time.

This may also be the beginning of summer as the temperatures will gradually keep rising,” IMD director said. The minimum temperatures across the State are to be in the range of 16°C to 19°C while the maximum temperatures are between 31°C to 34°C. In most of the districts, both day and night-time temperatures are 4-5 degrees above normal.