Congress to raise corruption issue during Budget session

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress leaders will take up three issues including alleged corruption in execution of various projects in Telangana during the Budget session in Parliament, said Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy.The Congress MPs will also demand a bullet train between Hyderabad and Vijayawada, and highlight issues which are yet to be implemented under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, Uttam said.

Telangana Congress MPs Uttam Kumar Reddy, Revanth Reddy, and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, held a discussion on Tuesday with senior Congress leaders over the issues to be taken up in the Parliament.

Addressing a press conference, Uttam Kumar said BJP State unit chief Bandi Sanjay had been alleging corruption but was yet to lodge any complaint with the Central agencies. “We will demand a CBI inquiry. We will highlight pending issues such as railway coach factory at Kazipet and a steel plant at Bayyaram,” he added.

The TPCC chief asked why TRS government was not fulfilling its promise of 12 per cent reservation to Muslims and 10 per cent to STs. Earlier, after hoisting the national flag at Gandhi Bhavan, Uttam Kumar said that the Centre and State governments were obliterating the spirit of the Constitution. The TRS and BJP are not showing any respect for Dr BR Ambedkar, he added.Uttam condemned the BJP government for not repealing the farm laws although the farmers had been protesting against them for the past 62 days.