Hospital to come up in Patancheru for pollution-hit area

Facility will ease pressure on Gandhi and Osmania Hospitals; serve industrial area

By P Krishna
Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: A superspeciality hospital will come up in Patancheru to ease pressure on Gandhi and Osmania Hospitals. The Medical and Health Department is busy preparing estimates for the project. The hospital is expected to serve people from the pollution-affected Patancheru area.

The hospital would be equipped with two hundred beds. Sangareddy, co-ordinator of the district hospital, said as many as 800 to 1,000 patients from the Patancheru industrial area visit the ESI hospital at Ramachandrapuram, apart from Gandhi and Osmania hospitals. The upcoming hospital will come up in about four acres of vacant land next to the existing hospital, Sangareddy added. 

A senior official of the pollution control board said as early as 1990, environmental activists in Patancheru had filed a case in the Supreme Court alleging that the drinking water and air in the area had been contaminated, which were affecting residents. At the same time, some others also filed cases with the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The tribunal conducted an inquiry and directed the State government to construct a superspeciality hospital for people working in the industrial area. 

Another PCB official said industrial units in Patancheru had been asked to deposit one per cent of the project cost at the time of setting up of industries and 0.5 per cent of the annual turnover after the establishment of the industry, into the ‘Patancheru Bollaram Environment Relief Fund’ account under the corpus fund. 

Ravinder Reddy, Executive Engineer, medical engineering department, said it was directed to prepare a project report for the establishment of specialisation departments like Trauma Care Centre, Kidney Dialysis, Dermatology, Cardiology etc. Reddy said Rs 105 crore was currently available in the corpus fund and upto Rs 50 crore was collected from industries every year.

