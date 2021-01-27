KCR likely to hold public meet in Nalgonda in Feb

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to hold a public meeting in Nalgonda in the first week of February ahead of upcoming Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll. The CM is also likely to lay the foundation stone for various lift irrigation schemes and declare funds for development programmes during the event.

After announcing the party candidate for the bypoll during the meeting, the meeting may be set up in advance as there is no possibility of laying foundation stones and declaring funds after the election notification.

After the KCR Dubbaka debacle, the CM is not taking any chances at Nagarjuna Sagar this time and hopes to set up a few public meetings to instill confidence in TRS party workers before the election.