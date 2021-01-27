Telangana govt employees protest as PRC recommends 'meagre' pay hike

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Government Employees' Unions on Wednesday staged a protest after the report of the first Pay Revision Commission (PRC) of the state was released recommending 7.5% fitment on basic pay.

The first PRC commission, headed by CR Biswal, was constituted on May 18, 2018, after the formation of Telangana state in 2014. Its report came as a major disappointment to the employes as they hoped for a hefty fitment.

In fact, Pradeep Kumar Agarwal commission, constituted on March 15, 2013, in the undivided state of Andhra Pradesh, had proposed a fitment of 29% but the government hiked it to 43%.

On Wednesday, the employees staged protests at the BRK Bhavan, where the temporary secretariat is located, and Pragati Bhavan, denouncing the recommendations. They termed the report as "anti-employee" in nature. They demanded that the Chief Minister should intervene immediately and do justice to them.

The other highlights of the report are: Annual increment to range from 3.36% of the pay in initial stages to 2.33% finally and the periodicity of the increase in increment to be three years.

The new scales are evolved by merging DA with basic pay as of September 1, 2018. The minimum pay for the lowest-paid employee is to be Rs 19,000 per month and the maximum pay in the master scale is worked out to be Rs 1,62,070 per month.

The date of effect would be from July 1, 2018, since the DA was merged on that date. The commission, however, pointed out that the government could take a view on the date from which the financial benefit would accrue keeping in view its resources position.

Regarding the DA, the commission said that for every 1% of DA sanctioned by the Centre, the DA to be sanctioned by the state to its employees would be 0.91% for the DA starting from January 1, 2018.

For house rent allowance, the existing rates of HRA which are 30%, 20%, 14.5%, and 12% have been changed to 24%, 17%, 13%, and 11% respectively for different places based on their population.

Additional HRA in lieu of rent-free accommodation is retained at 8% of basic pay but the monetary ceiling is increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 per month.

The age of superannuation from service is extended from 58 years to 60 years. The minimum pension would be fixed at Rs 9,700 per month which is 50% of the minimum pay in the revised master pay scale.