TS power sector making strides, per capita use at 2K units: Transco CMD

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the Telangana power sector has become a role model for the rest of the country, CMD of TS Transco and Genco D Prabhakar Rao, on Tuesday, said that the State has achieved tremendous success in the fields of generation, transmission and distribution.

After hoisting the national flag on the occasion of Republic Day, Prabhakar Rao informed that the per capita electricity consumption of the State was 2,071 units, which was the highest in the country. “The contracted capacity, which was 7,778 MW on the date of formation of Telangana, has gone up to 16,245 MW. Additionally, 11,445 MW capacity projects are under various stages of execution to meet the upcoming lift irrigation, industrial and other categories of loads. For this extraordinary achievement, the entire credit goes to the teamwork of the power sector employees,” he said.

“Since the formation of the State, more than 9,522 circuit kilo-meters of transmission network has been added. The transmission capacity has been increased from 14,973 MVA to 36,903 MVA during the last six and half years. TS Transco has the distinction of having the lowest transmission losses at 2.65% and highest transmission availability in the country at 99.99%,” said the CMD in a press release. Urging the power department to give better services to the consumers, he said, “Since the consumer is the paymaster, all the employees have to further strive hard to extend value-added services.”