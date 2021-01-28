STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Activists oppose order on wild boar killing

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, some SBWL members expressed their shock at the State government for not consulting the board before issuing the order.

Published: 28th January 2021 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE Telangana government’s order granting sarpanches across the State the right to issue hunting permits for wild boars has riled up environmentalists, including some members of the Telangana State Board for Wildlife (SBWL). 

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, some SBWL members expressed their shock at the State government for not consulting the board before issuing the order. While one board member questioned whether a committee had been formed to look into the matter before taking such a decision, another member said that the government had not issued proper guidelines on conducting panchnama and how much damage to agricultural crops warranted hunting. Another member said, “This order will just encourage the shikar culture. There is a need to challenge this legally.”

However, a senior official of the Telangana Forest Department told Express that the State government issued the order because the Central government was not ready to accept the proposal by States to declare certain wild animals as vermin, and instead directed the States to empower Panchayat Raj institutions to deal with the issue. As per the minutes of 59th meeting of the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife, “States/UTs should avoid forwarding proposals for declaration of any wild animal as vermin. The States/UTs must utilise the provisions contained in the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, for dealing with problematic wild animals. The States/UTs should involve Panchayat Raj institutions to deal with human-wildlife conflict.”

However, it may be mentioned here that the order by the Telangana government on Tuesday did not mention various conditions accepted by the High Court in a petition filed earlier on the culling of wild boars. The conditions mandated that only a Divisional Forest Officer could permit the shooting of wild boars on a case-to-case basis, and that the shooting must take place in the presence of forest officers. The State government had then informed the court that no blanket permission was given to shoot wild boars.

No blanket permission to shoot wild boars
The order by the Telangana government on Tuesday did not mention conditions accepted by the High Court in a petition filed earlier on the culling of wild boars. The conditions mandated that only a Divisional Forest Officer could permit the shooting of wild boars on a case-to-case basis, and that the shooting must take place in the presence of forest officers. The State government had then informed the court that no blanket permission was given to shoot wild boars

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp