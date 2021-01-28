Activists oppose order on wild boar killing

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE Telangana government’s order granting sarpanches across the State the right to issue hunting permits for wild boars has riled up environmentalists, including some members of the Telangana State Board for Wildlife (SBWL).

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, some SBWL members expressed their shock at the State government for not consulting the board before issuing the order. While one board member questioned whether a committee had been formed to look into the matter before taking such a decision, another member said that the government had not issued proper guidelines on conducting panchnama and how much damage to agricultural crops warranted hunting. Another member said, “This order will just encourage the shikar culture. There is a need to challenge this legally.”

However, a senior official of the Telangana Forest Department told Express that the State government issued the order because the Central government was not ready to accept the proposal by States to declare certain wild animals as vermin, and instead directed the States to empower Panchayat Raj institutions to deal with the issue. As per the minutes of 59th meeting of the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife, “States/UTs should avoid forwarding proposals for declaration of any wild animal as vermin. The States/UTs must utilise the provisions contained in the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, for dealing with problematic wild animals. The States/UTs should involve Panchayat Raj institutions to deal with human-wildlife conflict.”

However, it may be mentioned here that the order by the Telangana government on Tuesday did not mention various conditions accepted by the High Court in a petition filed earlier on the culling of wild boars. The conditions mandated that only a Divisional Forest Officer could permit the shooting of wild boars on a case-to-case basis, and that the shooting must take place in the presence of forest officers. The State government had then informed the court that no blanket permission was given to shoot wild boars.

No blanket permission to shoot wild boars

The order by the Telangana government on Tuesday did not mention conditions accepted by the High Court in a petition filed earlier on the culling of wild boars. The conditions mandated that only a Divisional Forest Officer could permit the shooting of wild boars on a case-to-case basis, and that the shooting must take place in the presence of forest officers. The State government had then informed the court that no blanket permission was given to shoot wild boars