Close aide of Renuka Chowdhury drowns

Published: 28th January 2021 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Renuka Chowdhury at her Banjara Hills residence.

Renuka Chowdhury at her Banjara Hills residence. (Photo | EPS/R Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Nunna Ravi, 45, a close aide and personal assistant of former Union Minister Renuka Chowdhury, drowned in Nagarjunasagar project canal near Danavaigudem in Khammam on Wednesday. Rescue teams are searching for his body but it was not found until Tuesday evening. Renuka Chowdary expressed anguish and shock over the incident.

Nunna Ravi entered the canal for a swim but began to drown. Eye-witnesses said they tried to rescue him but could not, due to heavy water flow in the canal. The police found his Royal Enfield bike, footwear, a bag and some documents at the bank of the canal. Speaking to mediapersons after the incident, Renuka Chowdhury said Ravi was like her son. She said she had spoken to Irrigation officials to stop water flow in the canal and search for Ravi’s body. 

Nunna Ravi was known to many as the personal assistant of Renuka Chowdary. He was working in a real estate business in Khammam. He is survived by his wife and two children. The police have registered a case.

