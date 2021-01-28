CM K Chandrasekhar Rao takes detour, meets farmers in Gajwel

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced on Wednesday that the State government has decided to set up a massive cold storage in Gajwel Assembly constituency, which has already become a vegetable hub, for the convenience of farmers and help them store their produce.

On Wednesday, the TRS supremo paid a surprise visit to Vantimamidi market in Mulugu mandal, Gajwel, while he was returning to Hyderabad from his farmhouse at Erravelli in Markook mandal.During the visit, Rao interacted with farmers who were selling vegetable at the market to get to know their problems.

After the interaction, the Chief Minister held a meeting with District Collector P Venkatram Reddy, Forest Development Corporation Chairman V Pratap Reddy, MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, representatives of farmers and several other officials at the market office. Speaking on the occasion, Rao directed the officials to identify a 50-acre land, near the Vantimamidi market, suitable for constructing a cold storage and a vegetable market for the convenience of vegetable farmers. KCR also instructed the authorities concerned to take adequate measures to expand the mango market yard by another 14 acres to cater to the future requirements.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure that the agents do not charge the vegetable farmers with more than four per cent commission, under any circumstances.When he learnt that 16 shops are vacant in the Ontimamidi market, Rao suggested to place them under government-control so that the officials can buy vegetables from farmers that can be supplied to Gurukul schools and hostels in Siddipet and other parts of the State.

‘Don’t charge more than 4% commission’

