Ex-TDP councillor murdered while out on morning walk in Telangana's Jangaon

Police said an old rivalry was the reason behind the attack.

Published: 28th January 2021 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

The attack was carried out by two yet-unidentified persons. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

JANGAON: A former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Councillor of Jangaon Municipality was brutally murdered in the broad daylight in Jangaon Town on Thursday early morning. 

According to information from the police, they received information from morning walkers about a body lying in a pool of blood on the roadside near a Social Welfare department school in the town. 

Police personnel rushed to the spot and identified the person as former councillor Pulli Swamy. In the preliminary investigation, they found out that he was attacked by two yet-unidentified persons. 

Swamy was a resident of a locality near the Jangaon Town Bus Stand left home early for morning walk on Thursday. While returning home, he was passing by a Social Welfare School where the unidentified persons attacked him with sickles and Swamy succumbed to the injuries on the spot.

Jangaon Town police lodged a case of murder against unidentified persons and sent the body for post-mortem to the District Government Hospital in Jangaon.

Swamy had earlier served as Ward 10 Councillor of the TDP in Jangaon Municipality limits.

