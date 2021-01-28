STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Give proper compensation to farmers: Bandi to NHAI

During the meeting, he took cognisance of how the bypass roads near Thadikal, Huzurabad and Elkathurthy are being planned.

Published: 28th January 2021 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  State BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Wednesday, instructed the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) authorities to acquire the land required for the expansion of National Highway (NH)-563, from Rayapatnam to Warangal via Karimnagar, without creating problems for farmers. He also urged them to provide adequate compensation to those ryots who are forced to give up their lands.

On Wednesday, the Karimnagar Parliamentarian reviewed the progress of NH-563 expansion works at the R&B guest house here. While Sanjay Kumar was examining the alignment map of NH-563, NHAI Project Director Kishore Raghunath explained to him about the works that are being carried out.

During the meeting, he took cognisance of how the bypass roads near Thadikal, Huzurabad and Elkathurthy are being planned. He also advised the officials to construct adequate number of Road over Bridges (RoB), Road under Bridges (RuB) and service roads to avoid accidents. 

