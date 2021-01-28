STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mins applaud Gussadi master’s contributions

Kanaka Raju is the only person to be selected from the State for the Padma awards this year.

Published: 28th January 2021 05:56 AM

Excise and Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud felicitates Gussadi artiste Kanaka Raju, in Hyderabad on Wednesday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Padma Shri awardee from Telangana Kanaka Raju, a master of the ancient Gondi dance form Gussadi, was felicitated by State Tourism and Culture Minister and the Tribal Welfare Minister at two different ceremonies, in the city on Wednesday.

An Adivasi from the Gond tribe in Kumrambheem-Asifabad district of Telangana, Raju has dedicated his entire life to performing and teaching the tribal artform to thousands of people. “Raju’s efforts have given a new life to the dance form, which is now not just known to one specific community but the entire country,” said Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud. During the ceremony, he added that a special pension of Rs 10,000 per month would be provided to the artist.

Stating that the government would take more measures to make the Gussadi dance known to the world and to future generations, Tribal, Women Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod said, “We will appeal to CM KCR to provide Raju five acres of land, a tractor, a borewell and also a government job to a deserving candidate of his family.” 

Kanaka Raju is the only person to be selected from the State for the Padma awards this year. Speaking to the Express, he said, “I am grateful for the honour. However, I would like to see tribal communities getting more recognition so that they get better opportunities.” He appreciated the government for recognising the  artform and helping it stay alive.

