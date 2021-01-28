STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Number of applications increase as exams unlikely

According to the estimates of teachers at government schools and junior colleges, application received through TOSS, this year are more. 

Published: 28th January 2021 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS), this year, received more applications for SSC Class X and Intermediate second-year exams. The number of applicants increased undoubtedly because of the reduction in the syllabus by 30 per cent. It is also because of the uncertainty of government holding the board exams.     

Last year 42,644 Class X and 30,733 Inter second-year students, who applied for board exams through TOSS were promoted. This year too, it is anticipated that the admissions have increased because the students who did not clear exams earlier are hoping that the government, like last year, would promote students without conducting the exam.

According to the estimates of teachers at government schools and junior colleges, application received through TOSS, this year are more. “The applications have indeed increased in number. Even elderly people who have not cleared the exams in the yesteryears have applied this year hoping that they would clear the exams,” said A Sreeniah, a government school teacher from ZPHS school in the city.

The overall data of application forms, TOSS said, was yet to be compiled. However, the open school agreed to the fact that application forms have increased.  “The data of total candidates is yet to be collated. Nonetheless, it is safe to say that we have more number of applicants this year,” an official source from Telangana Open School Society told Express.

