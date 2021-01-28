Telangana to develop unique computer language in agri-tech field

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government is working towards developing a unique computer language which will aid its recent concentration on innovation in the agri-tech area. That is because there is a dearth of a common digital language (standards) through which two systems -- agriculture and technology can communicate with each other.

In the digital world, if two systems or products are to communicate with each other, they need a common language. When the two systems communicate with each other, they are considered ‘interoperable’ and the language is termed as ‘standards’.

This is part of the AI in Agriculture (AI4AI) initiative of the State government. Under the project, there will be data in different formats -- experiments conducted by individuals, machine-generated data, and process-managed data, to name a few.

For all these different formats to be understood by everyone, there needs to be an interoperability standard. Or else, researchers and data scientists would find it difficult to work on the project. How, one may ask?

In a promotional blog post, ListenField, a deep-learning firm working in the agri-tech sector, recounted the problems faced by data scientists from India and Japan while working on a project on data-driven farming.

“Without data interoperability, the scientists shared data by downloading it and sending several emails to each other, requesting for more information. Moreover, they spent hours converting it into their preferred format, before analysing it, ” the post read. In such as scenario, 80 per cent of a scientist’s time was spent in formatting and cleaning the data, and hardly 20 per cent on analysis, the blog explained.

To address the issue, Telangana government may either develop an interoperable standard or adopt one being developed by the Centre.The draft of the Centre’s standard was ready to be released but got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.