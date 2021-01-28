TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha leaves on a two-day spiritual visit to Varanasi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha left on a two-day long spiritual trip to Varanasi along with her family members, early morning on Thursday.

On the first day of her visit, the MLC along with her family will visit the Assi Ghat.

From there, they will head towards the Dashashwamedh Ghat via a boat ride along with Varanasi locals.

In the evening, the MLC and her family will participate in the Ganga Aarti and perform the associated rituals.

Later, in the evening they will visit the Sankatmochan Temple, offer prayers there and perform the Vastra Arpan ritual.

This will be followed by a meeting with the Head priest of Sankatmochan temple Mahant Dr Vishambhar Nath Mishra.