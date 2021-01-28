TS vows to provide jobs to oustees in 2 months

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Wednesday informed the State High Court that it would implement Tribal Empowerment Policy in two months. Accordingly, one member from each of the petitioners family, who belong to Scheduled Tribes, and displaced families would be provided employment within two months by the Singareni Collieries Company Limited.

After recording the above submissions, a division bench of the court comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy directed the government to file compliance report by April 10 this year. As for the case, the batch petitions and two contempt cases were filed after the authorities concerned failed to provide timely rehabilitation and resettlement to those displaced due to the open cast mining project of Singareni.

The petitioners belong to Yellandu Municipality in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district which was notified as affected area. A scheme was formulated to provide employment to displaced family members belonging to ST category. The petitioners were also aggrieved by the SCCL resolution restricting employment only to persons belonging to STs living in scheduled area and excluding the STs living in non-scheduled area though they also come under the displaced category. Petitioners’ counsel Ch Ravi Kumar contended that his clients belonging to ST community were also qualified and eligible for jobs in SCCL.

Special counsel for Telangana A Sanjeev Kumar, also appearing for Singareni, sought some time for implementing the earlier orders of the court. He admitted that the said GO 34 was applicable to all STs irrespective of scheduled area status. Employment will be provided to all the petitioner families and similar displaced families in SCCL within two months period, he added.

After recording the above submissions of the special counsel, the bench allowed the writ petitions and closed two contempt cases. While directing the State to file compliance report by April 10, the bench warned of reopening the contempt case if the officials failed to comply with the court orders.