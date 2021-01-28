STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TS vows to provide jobs to oustees in 2 months

Special counsel for Telangana A Sanjeev Kumar, also appearing for Singareni, sought some time for implementing the earlier orders of the court.

Published: 28th January 2021 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Wednesday informed the State High Court that it would implement Tribal Empowerment Policy in two months. Accordingly, one member from each of the petitioners family, who belong to Scheduled Tribes, and displaced families would be provided employment within two months by the Singareni Collieries Company Limited.

After recording the above submissions, a division bench of the court comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy directed the government to file compliance report by April 10 this year. As for the case, the batch petitions and two contempt cases were filed after the authorities concerned failed to provide timely rehabilitation and resettlement to those displaced due to the open cast mining project of Singareni. 

The petitioners belong to Yellandu Municipality in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district which was notified as affected area. A scheme was formulated to provide employment to displaced family members belonging to ST category. The petitioners were also aggrieved by the SCCL resolution restricting employment only to persons belonging to STs living in scheduled area and excluding the STs living in non-scheduled area though they also come under the displaced category. Petitioners’ counsel Ch Ravi Kumar contended that his clients belonging to ST community were also qualified and eligible for jobs in SCCL. 

Special counsel for Telangana A Sanjeev Kumar, also appearing for Singareni, sought some time for implementing the earlier orders of the court. He admitted that the said GO 34 was applicable to all STs irrespective of scheduled area status. Employment will be provided to all the petitioner families and similar displaced families in SCCL within two months period, he added.

After recording the above submissions of the special counsel, the bench allowed the writ petitions and closed two contempt cases. While directing the State to file compliance report by April 10, the bench warned of reopening the contempt case if the officials failed to comply with the court orders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp