Unruly scenes at Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar general body meeting

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The general body meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar, chaired by Mayor Y Sunil Rao, witnessed chaotic scenes on Wednesday as TRS and BJP corporators got into a verbal clash.

As soon as the meeting started, 32nd division BJP Corporator Marri Bhavana staged a protest near the podium, displaying the withered saplings allegedly planted in her division as part of the Haritha Haram programme. Other BJP Corporators also alleged that the State government spent crores on planting the saplings, but not taking enough measures to make sure they survive.

The Mayor came down heavily on BJP Corporator Pedapalli Jithender for terming the Haritha Haram programme as a ‘waste programme’. Irked by the Mayor’s comments, BJP Corporators staged a sit-in protest. However, TRS Corporators entered into an argument with the BJP Corporators, which led to some jostling.

Later, the Mayor announced that council members and corporators should work to solve pending issues and discussed 165 issues on the agenda.

After the meeting, Corporators Jitender and Bhavana addressed the press, where they objected to the involvement of TRS Corporators. They also demanded that the Mayor should be held responsible for criticising Jithender in the meeting.