We can be kingmakers: MIM leaders to WB cadre

Published: 28th January 2021 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “We cannot become Chief Ministers, but we can become kingmakers”. This is the message All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s (AIMIM) senior leaders from Hyderabad have for their West Bengal cadre. The party has been sending their senior leaders from the city to the Eastern State in a bid to boost the spirits of their Bengal cadre ahead of elections in the State. 

In the last few days, MIM’s Nampally MLA Mehraj Hussain and former GHMC Mayor Majid Hussain addressed worker meetings in Kolkata and nearby areas. In the coming days, more MIM leaders are set to visit the State. In fact, on Monday, Majid addressed a meeting ay Malda district.  

However, the key message that Mehraj and others have for their WB cadre is that they, too, can become kingmakers. “We cannot become kings or CMs but we can become kingmakers. I promise you, that by the time the next election arrives, ‘they’ won’t be able to form a government without us,” Mehraj told the party workers in Kolkata on Monday. 

