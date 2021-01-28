STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WHO Global Centre: BJP asks govt to act quickly

BJP State general secretary said that the State needs to send its approval to the Centre immediately. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the light of the proposal from Union Ministry of Ayush asking the State government for its support to set up the World Health Organisation (WHO) Global Centre for Traditional Medicine at Hyderabad, the BJP State unit urged the State government to act immediately and allot land for the proposed international centre.

The Centre has selected Hyderabad to set up an international traditional medicine centre as per the requests of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay. 

