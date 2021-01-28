STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Woman kills hubby with help of lover

However, the woman entered into relationship with her close relative named Srinivas, hailing from Koratikal, around one year ago.

Published: 28th January 2021 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Almost 18 days after a man was found dead at his residence in Koratikal village of Munugode mandal, the police have found that he was murdered by his wife and her lover. According to sources, K Anil, 32, was found dead at his residence on January 8. His family members and relatives were convinced that the man killed himself by consuming sleeping pills due to debts. 

However, the entire story came to light when his eldest son, who was warned by his mother not to reveal it to anyone, spoke to his grandparents on January 24 and informed them that Anil was murdered by his mother, with the help of her lover, and that he witnessed the crime. According to the villagers, Anil got married to a woman named Sunitha, hailing from Bhimanapalli village in Marrigudem mandal, around 12 years ago. They have three sons.

However, the woman entered into relationship with her close relative named Srinivas, hailing from Koratikal, around one year ago. As the marital life became a baggage and Anil started questioning the extramarital affair after learning about it, Sunitha, with the help of Srinivas, hatched a plan to eliminate her husband to continue their relationship.

On January 8, they somehow fed him an enormous number of sleeping pills, leading to overdose and his death. However, his eldest son Raghavendra witnessed Sunitha and Srinivas committing the crime and when the accused persons noticed Raghavendra, they threatened to kill him if he revealed what happened.
Meanwhile, his relatives thought that Anil killed himself due to financial issues and even cremated his body. 

In the meantime, on January 24, when Sunitha had gone out, Raghavendra spoke to his grandparents and informed them about the crime. With the help of villagers, Anil’s father Mallaiah lodged a plaint with the local police.Cops arrested Sunitha and are on the hunt for Srinivas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp