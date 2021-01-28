Woman kills hubby with help of lover

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Almost 18 days after a man was found dead at his residence in Koratikal village of Munugode mandal, the police have found that he was murdered by his wife and her lover. According to sources, K Anil, 32, was found dead at his residence on January 8. His family members and relatives were convinced that the man killed himself by consuming sleeping pills due to debts.

However, the entire story came to light when his eldest son, who was warned by his mother not to reveal it to anyone, spoke to his grandparents on January 24 and informed them that Anil was murdered by his mother, with the help of her lover, and that he witnessed the crime. According to the villagers, Anil got married to a woman named Sunitha, hailing from Bhimanapalli village in Marrigudem mandal, around 12 years ago. They have three sons.

However, the woman entered into relationship with her close relative named Srinivas, hailing from Koratikal, around one year ago. As the marital life became a baggage and Anil started questioning the extramarital affair after learning about it, Sunitha, with the help of Srinivas, hatched a plan to eliminate her husband to continue their relationship.

On January 8, they somehow fed him an enormous number of sleeping pills, leading to overdose and his death. However, his eldest son Raghavendra witnessed Sunitha and Srinivas committing the crime and when the accused persons noticed Raghavendra, they threatened to kill him if he revealed what happened.

Meanwhile, his relatives thought that Anil killed himself due to financial issues and even cremated his body.

In the meantime, on January 24, when Sunitha had gone out, Raghavendra spoke to his grandparents and informed them about the crime. With the help of villagers, Anil’s father Mallaiah lodged a plaint with the local police.Cops arrested Sunitha and are on the hunt for Srinivas.