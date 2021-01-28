Yadadri temple will soon become a world-famous shrine, says R&B Min

By Express News Service

R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy inspects

works on the Yadadri temple, on Wednesday

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: Stating that the works on Yadadri temple are nearing completion, State Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said that Sri Laxminarsimha Swamy temple will soon become a world-famous shrine.

Speaking to the media, after inspecting the temple development works at Yadagirigutta on Wednesday, the Minister said: “The construction works are almost completed. 14 VIP suites have already been constructed. Work on Kalyana Katta is also progressing fast. We will be completing work on Pushkarini in 15 days time.” Referring to the ring road being built in the town, the Minister said: “The works on ring road are in the last stage. People visiting Yadadri are amazed by the works taking place here.”

Prashanth Reddy also assured all assistance from the government side to the residents affected by expansion works being carried for the ring road. “I request all the residents to co-operate to successfully implement this project. The government will take resolve of all their grievances,” he said.