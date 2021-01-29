ACB nabs government engg for taking Rs 2 lakh bribe

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: ANTI-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials caught an assistant engineer at the Panchayat Raj Department in Adilabad mandal while receiving a bribe of Rs 2 lakh on Thursday. According to in-charge ACB DSP A Madhusudan, the engineer G Chandrashekhar Rao had demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a Class One contractor R Sunil for clearing dues amounting to Rs 90 lakh. The contractor then approached ACB officials. Sunil the called up Rao and handed Rs 2 lakh in his car near Revenue Guest House where ACB officials apprehnded Rao while accepting the bribe.