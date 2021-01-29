CM should talk to all unions: Bandi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday said that the events following the Pay Revision Commission’s report were orchestrated to ensure palabhishekam (anoint someone/something with milk) for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He alleged that the Chief Minister called for a discussion with only those associations supporoting him, and demanded that he hold discussions with all the employees’ and pensioners’ associations.

In a press release, Sanjay said, “Abhishekam, a cleansing act that the BJP has already done in Dubbaka and GHMC, appears to be insufficient for the Chief Minister. Though the PRC report submitted by the Biswal Committee has capsized employees and pensioners, the Chief Minister hasn’t responded.”

New problem

Stating that the State government was creating a new problem in the form of 7.5 per cent fitment, Sanjay said, “The Chief Minister has succeeded in blocking out other crucial aspects. This is a conspiracy to divert the attention to fitment. Not even a single promise made in 2014 was fulfilled during the KCR regime.”He further said, “The Employees Health Scheme is not being implemented. While the in-service employees spent lakhs of rupees, the government promised them just `1 lakh, and in turn, pushed them into debts. No spouse transfers either,” Sanjay said.

Threat to book cases

He alleged that the State government was threatening to book cases against anyone who raised their voice against injustices. He added that the BJP would extend support to the agitating employees. “Employees need not worry about the PRC and fitment. The BJP will not tolerate State’s harassment of employees,” he said.