‘Ensure all beneficiaries get ration’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Food Commission has directed the Civil Supplies Department Commissioner to ensure that no food security cardholder goes without ration on the account of not having their mobile phone numbers linked with Aadhaar, as the department has introduced OTP system to collect ration.

The Commission took a serious view of the situation after receiving complaints from civil society organisations. In a press release, Forum For The Better Society president Pullemla Ramesh Goud said that the government should understand the painstaking procedure of linking Aadhaar number with mobile phone numbers. “One has to visit a Aadhaar centre to provide biometric authentication. We are clueless on how the Civil Supplies Commissioner could implement the same by avoiding biometric authentication at fair price shops,” Ramesh said.