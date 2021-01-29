STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Govt employees being treated unjustly: Uttam Kumar Reddy

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, on Thursday, said that employees of the State were being treated unjustly since the formation of Telangana.

Published: 29th January 2021 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, on Thursday, said that employees of the State were being treated unjustly since the formation of Telangana. Strongly condemning the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) recommending a fitment of 7.5 per cent, he demanded that the State government provides a fitment nothing short of 43 per cent.

While addressing a press conference along with MLC T Jeevan Reddy and TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar at Gandhi Bhavan, Uttam said that fixing a ceiling of Rs 2,500 for HRA was an act to humiliate employees. “It appears that the PRC has failed to consider the inflation factor when it recommended cuts in the HRA,” he said. 

Stating that the employees had played a major role in the Telangana statehood agitation by risking their careers, Uttam said, “The workers expected a better future for themselves and their children after the formation of Telangana, but Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has shattered their dreams.” He added that the Congress would support their agitation seeking enhancement of fitment. 

Pointing out that the PRC has identified nearly 1.91 lakh vacancies in various departments of the State government, Uttam said that the Chief Minister had been misleading the people by giving contradicting and false figures of existing vacancies. 

Meanwhile, Congress Legislative Party leader Bhatti Vikramarka, said, “The whole episode appears to be a drama for palabhishekam (anointment with milk). Publicly stating that a lion’s share of the State’s finances is being used for the salaries of employees is a way of putting the blame on them,” he said. 

‘KCR has shattered dreams of many’
TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the employees had played a major role in the Telangana statehood agitation by risking their careers. He added, “The workers expected a better future for themselves and their children after the formation of Telangana, but Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has shattered their dreams.” Uttam said that the Chief Minister has been misleading the people by giving contradicting and false figures of existing vacancies. 

CM creating new problem, says BJP
BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said, “Abhishekam, a cleansing act that the BJP has already done in Dubbaka and GHMC, appears to be insufficient for the Chief Minister. Though the PRC report submitted by the Biswal Committee has capsized employees and pensioners, the Chief Minister hasn’t responded.” Stating that the State government was creating a new problem in the form of 7.5 per cent fitment, Sanjay said, “The CM has succeeded in blocking out other crucial aspects.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttam Kumar Reddy
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There have been 4-5 mini budgets in 2020, upcoming budget will be seen as part of that series: PM
Gallery
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp