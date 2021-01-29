Govt employees being treated unjustly: Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, on Thursday, said that employees of the State were being treated unjustly since the formation of Telangana. Strongly condemning the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) recommending a fitment of 7.5 per cent, he demanded that the State government provides a fitment nothing short of 43 per cent.

While addressing a press conference along with MLC T Jeevan Reddy and TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar at Gandhi Bhavan, Uttam said that fixing a ceiling of Rs 2,500 for HRA was an act to humiliate employees. “It appears that the PRC has failed to consider the inflation factor when it recommended cuts in the HRA,” he said.

Stating that the employees had played a major role in the Telangana statehood agitation by risking their careers, Uttam said, “The workers expected a better future for themselves and their children after the formation of Telangana, but Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has shattered their dreams.” He added that the Congress would support their agitation seeking enhancement of fitment.

Pointing out that the PRC has identified nearly 1.91 lakh vacancies in various departments of the State government, Uttam said that the Chief Minister had been misleading the people by giving contradicting and false figures of existing vacancies.

Meanwhile, Congress Legislative Party leader Bhatti Vikramarka, said, “The whole episode appears to be a drama for palabhishekam (anointment with milk). Publicly stating that a lion’s share of the State’s finances is being used for the salaries of employees is a way of putting the blame on them,” he said.

‘KCR has shattered dreams of many’

CM creating new problem, says BJP

BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said, “Abhishekam, a cleansing act that the BJP has already done in Dubbaka and GHMC, appears to be insufficient for the Chief Minister. Though the PRC report submitted by the Biswal Committee has capsized employees and pensioners, the Chief Minister hasn’t responded.” Stating that the State government was creating a new problem in the form of 7.5 per cent fitment, Sanjay said, “The CM has succeeded in blocking out other crucial aspects.”