Green cover in TS increased by 3.67% in five years: Harish

Published: 29th January 2021 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 09:33 AM

A view of the Tejovanam, an urban park developed in 500 acres, which was inaugurated by Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Thanks to the successful implementation of Harita Haram programme, the green cover in the State has increased by 3.67 per cent in the last five years, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said on Thursday. 

Inaugurating Tejovanam, an urban park developed in 500 acres on the outskirts of Siddipet with an estimated cost of `4.5 crore, the Finance Minister said that Telangana is the only State in the country to allocate 10 per cent of its Budget to local bodies for development of greenery. 

Crediting Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for launching the Telangana Ku Haritha Haram programme, which led to large-scale forest restoration in the State, Harish said: “Hundred acres of land in Tejovanam has been allotted for an exclusive oxygen park. The park also has indoor and outdoor game facilities, including those for cycling, walking, yoga and meditation.”“Soon, we will have a deer park in Tejovanam. An open library will also be set up for the convenience of visitors,” he added.

The government is planning to set up 109 urban parks in the State. “Work on these parks is progressing fast. In fact, 34 parks have already been opened,” he said. The Minister also stated that the government is taking all necessary measures to set up adequate number of nurseries in all urban areas across the State to improve the green cover in Telangana further.

Earlier, Harish Rao also toured Gajwel and inaugurated the State-level CM KCR Cup football competition. Speaking on the occasion, he said that Gajwel should become a good sports hub and directed State Sports Committee chairman Venkateshwarlu to prepare a project plan and send it for approval.

