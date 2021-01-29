Horticulture Expo kicks off in style

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The five-day All India Horticulture, Agriculture and Nursery Expo kickstarted on Thursday at the People’s Plaza on Necklace Road. It was inaugurated by Finance Minister T Harish Rao.

The expo has more than hundred stalls set up by traders from various cities, selling a wide range of plants and various gardening necessities, including tools, organic manures, decorative flower pots etc.

This is the ninth edition of the expo, which has grown in popularity over the years, with people flocking to it from various parts of the city to enrich their homes, terrace gardens and lawns with native as well as exotic species of plants. There are many stalls selling saplings and seeds of herbs.

“Some highlights of the expo include hydroponic systems, kitchen and terrace garden essentials, medicinal plants, indoor plants, and a wide variety of roses”, said Khalid Ahmed, organising committee member.

Everything on greens & gardens

