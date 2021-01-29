Justice league

By Express News Service

HC unhappy with inaction of Labour Commissioner

Dissatisfied with the functioning of State Labour Commissioner particularly with regard to working of social security board for welfare of unorganised workers and for failure of registration of these workers, the Telangana High Court on Thursday pulled up the officer for appointing only two members to the board as against a total of 32. “How many workers are there in the State and how many of them are registered in the board?” asked the court.

In September last year, the government counsel had said that the constitution of board was under ‘active consideration’ of the State, but there had been no change in the situation, the court pointed out and warned of summoning the Labour Commissioner for explanation during the next date of case hearing if the board is not constituted with required members within four weeks.

A division bench of the court comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this order in the PIL filed by former deputy chief minister C Damodar Rajanarsimha complaining the government’s failure to come to the rescue of unorganised workers who were hit hard and lost their livelihoods due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Petitioner’s counsel Ch Ravi Kumar pointed out that the State had failed to constitute the social security board for unorganised workers numbering more than one crore in Telangana. “The government has failed to take steps for identifying, registering and maintaining the database of these workers across the State and in formulating appropriate social security schemes. As a result of this gross negligence, these workers are not getting any benefits,” he noted.

When the government counsel for Labour sought some more time for constituting the said board, the bench expressed its displeasure with the inaction of the Labour Commissioner. The present board is absolutely non-functional as only two members were appointed as against a total of 32. This is gross dereliction of duty, the bench remarked and posted the matter to February 25.

HC orders TS, AP to share Telugu Academy assets

In a significant judgment, the Telangana High Court has ordered the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to apportion the assets and liabilities of Telugu Academy with headquarters at Himayathnagar as on June 2, 2014, between Telugu academies of both States as per Section 53(1) of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 in the ratio of 58.32 to 41.68 within two months.

The court made it clear that the assets and liabilities of the headquarters should be apportioned between the two States in the above ratio and the assets and liabilities of the respective regional centres have to be apportioned on location basis.

Besides, the court directed both the academies to agree on the modalities and guidelines for allocation of employees within two months and imposed costs of Rs 3,000 on concerned authorities of both the States to be payable to each of the petitioners.

A division bench of the court comprising Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice T Amarnath Goud had recently allowed the petition filed by G Ayyappa Shiva Kumar and 16 others, who are working on contract and daily wage basis as data entry operators and hamalies, challenging the proceedings issued by the Telugu Academy in outsourcing their services.

As per records, Rs 253.77 crore is lying in various banks in the form of fixed deposits as on June 1, 2014 which had now become Rs 340 crore and the entire amount is being completely used by Telugu Academy, Hyderabad alone without apportioning it between the entities of both States -- Telugu Academy and AP Telugu Academy Society in the ratio of 41.68 to 58.32.