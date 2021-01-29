Nizamsagar proj to get Godavari water in 15 days

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: State Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy announced on Thursday that all necessary measures have been taken to bring Kondapochamma water to Nizamsagar through the Haldi Vagu. He also mentioned that with all arrangements in place, the Nizamsagar project will start receiving Godavari water in the next 15 days.

Srinivas Reddy was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the construction of a new check dam on the Manjeera river near Birkur mandal headquarters in Banswada Assembly constituency of Kamareddy.

Speaking on the occasion, the senior TRS leader said that the government has sanctioned four check dams on the Manjeera, which will help increase groundwater level in the riverbanks.Godavari water will be lifted from Kondapochamma reservoir and brought to the Nizamsagar project as part of the State government’s KLIS. “All works pertaining to bringing Kondapochamma water to Nizamsagar project have been completed. Nizamsagar will start receiving Godavari water in the next 15 days, through Haldi Vagu.

However, this is only a temporary arrangement to immediately address the water requirements of the citizens. The government is planning to ensure permanent supply of Godavari water to Nizamsagar project from the Mallannasagar reservoir. A canal, connecting both the projects, is under construction. Once completed, hopefully by the next year, the authorities will be able to lift 5,000 cusecs of water from Mallannasagar to Nizamsagar,” he said and exuded confidence that, with all the measures being taken by the government, farmers will soon get irrigation water in abundance and will be able to grow two crops every year.