STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Nizamsagar proj to get Godavari water in 15 days

A canal being constructed to connect the dam with Mallannasagar, says Pocharam

Published: 29th January 2021 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: State Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy announced on Thursday that all necessary measures have been taken to bring Kondapochamma water to Nizamsagar through the Haldi Vagu. He also mentioned that with all arrangements in place, the Nizamsagar project will start receiving Godavari water in the next 15 days.

Srinivas Reddy was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the construction of a new check dam on the Manjeera river near Birkur mandal headquarters in Banswada Assembly constituency of Kamareddy.
Speaking on the occasion, the senior TRS leader said that the government has sanctioned four check dams on the Manjeera, which will help increase groundwater level in the riverbanks.Godavari water will be lifted from Kondapochamma reservoir and brought to the Nizamsagar project as part of the State government’s KLIS. “All works pertaining to bringing Kondapochamma water to Nizamsagar project have been completed. Nizamsagar will start receiving Godavari water in the next 15 days, through Haldi Vagu. 

However, this is only a temporary arrangement to immediately address the water requirements of the citizens. The government is planning to ensure permanent supply of Godavari water to Nizamsagar project from the Mallannasagar reservoir. A canal, connecting both the projects, is under construction. Once completed, hopefully by the next year, the authorities will be able to lift 5,000 cusecs of water from Mallannasagar to Nizamsagar,” he said and exuded confidence that, with all the measures being taken by the government, farmers will soon get irrigation water in abundance and will be able to grow two crops every year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There have been 4-5 mini budgets in 2020, upcoming budget will be seen as part of that series: PM
Gallery
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp