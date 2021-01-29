Srinivas Goud bullish on revival of tourism

Ridhima Gupta By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One of the sectors severely hit by the pandemic has been tourism. However, the administration of vaccines have managed to provide a glimmer of hope for the sector. The industry, which had hit an all-time low, is slowly getting on its feet and with the government’s help, people will soon see a good recovery, said State Tourism Minister Srinivas Goud in a chat with Express.

“The vaccines have given a lot of confidence to people to facilitate the movement of travellers and revive the tourism sector,” said the Minister. He said the tourism department was taking all precautionary measures at tourist sites, due to which the public was not scared to visit these sites.

Talking about the budget for tourism this year, he said, “We are sure that we will get a better allocation in this year’s budget than last year’s allocation of Rs 250 crore.” In 2018-19, the allocation for the sector was only Rs 17.37 crore.

‘TS set to be a tourism hub’

Speaking about the department’s plan to develop several tourism sites in the State, Goud said, “We have several plans, from developing the largest Buddhist temple circuit in the country to boosting adventure and eco-tourism, with facilities on par with international standards.”

When asked about British Deputy High Commissioner Dr Andrew Fleming’s request to improve tourism infrastructure in Telangana, especially for women, the Minister said, “To make these destinations safer for women, we will install additional cameras at tourist spots and start additional travel facilities for women.”

Facilities at M’nagar park

Goud on Thursday launched boating facilities and other recreational activities at KCR Urban Eco Park in Mahbubnagar. The Minister inaugurated the butterfly park, pedal boating services and children’s toy train at the park.