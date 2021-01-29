STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Srinivas Goud bullish on revival of tourism

Goud on Thursday launched boating facilities and other recreational activities at KCR Urban Eco Park in Mahbubnagar.

Published: 29th January 2021 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud inaugurates a children’s toy train at the KCR Eco Urban Park in Mahbubnagar on Thursday

Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud inaugurates a children’s toy train at the KCR Eco Urban Park in Mahbubnagar on Thursday

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One of the sectors severely hit by the pandemic has been tourism. However, the administration of vaccines have managed to provide a glimmer of hope for the sector. The industry, which had hit an all-time low, is slowly getting on its feet and with the government’s help, people will soon see a good recovery, said State Tourism Minister Srinivas Goud in a chat with Express. 

“The vaccines have given a lot of confidence to people to facilitate the movement of travellers and revive the tourism sector,” said the Minister. He said the tourism department was taking all precautionary measures at tourist sites, due to which the public was not scared to visit these sites.

Talking about the budget for tourism this year, he said, “We are sure that we will get a better allocation in this year’s budget than last year’s allocation of Rs 250 crore.” In 2018-19, the allocation for the sector was only Rs 17.37 crore.

‘TS set to be a tourism hub’ 

Speaking about the department’s plan to develop several tourism sites in the State, Goud said, “We have several plans, from developing the largest Buddhist temple circuit in the country to boosting adventure and eco-tourism, with facilities on par with international standards.”

When asked about British Deputy High Commissioner Dr Andrew Fleming’s request to improve tourism infrastructure in Telangana, especially for women, the Minister said, “To make these destinations safer for women, we will install additional cameras at tourist spots and start additional travel facilities for women.” 
Facilities at M’nagar park

Goud on Thursday launched boating facilities and other recreational activities at KCR Urban Eco Park in Mahbubnagar. The Minister inaugurated the butterfly park, pedal boating services and children’s toy train at the park.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tourism
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There have been 4-5 mini budgets in 2020, upcoming budget will be seen as part of that series: PM
Gallery
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp