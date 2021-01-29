State to get 25 new PS buildings

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the State police department was committed to serve people round the clock, Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy said on Thursday that the staff placed at police stations provide 50 kinds of services.

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali inaugurated a new building for the Nampally law-and-order police station on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP said the Telangana government had sanctioned 19 new buildings for law-and-order police stations and six buildings for traffic police stations.

Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali said people were afraid to go to police stations a few year ago. But now, there is no such fear.

Hyderabad CP Anjani Kumar said four specially trained persons, working as receptionists at every station, were providing all kinds of assistance to complainants, he said.