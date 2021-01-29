STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana plans to completely eliminate malnutrition

All the good schemes for babies in the country will be studied and implemented in Telangana, said the Minister. 

Published: 29th January 2021 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

malnutrition

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State Minister for Tribal and Women and Child Welfare Satyavathi Rathod, on Thursday, said that as part of the Total Health Telangana initiative, the department is preparing an outstanding plan to completely eliminate malnutrition among women and infants in the State.  

During a review meeting that was held at the Ministry of Women Development and Child Welfare office, Satyavathi Rathore said that recent surveys had revealed that malnutrition among pregnant and postpartum women had seen a decrease due to the implementation of Aarogya Lakshmi scheme. Apart from that, the ratio of boys and girls in Telangana is the highest in the country due to the strict measures taken against female feticide. At present, there are about 1,049 girls for every 1,000 boys in Telangana. Stating that to reduce stunting among children, additional measures would be taken. All the good schemes for babies in the country will be studied and implemented in Telangana, said the Minister. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana malnutrition
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There have been 4-5 mini budgets in 2020, upcoming budget will be seen as part of that series: PM
Gallery
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp