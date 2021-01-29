Telangana plans to completely eliminate malnutrition

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State Minister for Tribal and Women and Child Welfare Satyavathi Rathod, on Thursday, said that as part of the Total Health Telangana initiative, the department is preparing an outstanding plan to completely eliminate malnutrition among women and infants in the State.

During a review meeting that was held at the Ministry of Women Development and Child Welfare office, Satyavathi Rathore said that recent surveys had revealed that malnutrition among pregnant and postpartum women had seen a decrease due to the implementation of Aarogya Lakshmi scheme. Apart from that, the ratio of boys and girls in Telangana is the highest in the country due to the strict measures taken against female feticide. At present, there are about 1,049 girls for every 1,000 boys in Telangana. Stating that to reduce stunting among children, additional measures would be taken. All the good schemes for babies in the country will be studied and implemented in Telangana, said the Minister.