Telangana to soon have logistics policy, says KTR

HYDERABAD: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated a modern Logistic Park at Batasingaram on the city’s outskirts on Thursday. The project is aimed at providing an integrated one-stop facility for freight operators, third-party logistic service providers, cargo handling firms, truck drivers, warehouses and parking facilities.

The project to construct the park was undertaken by HMDA on a PPP basis in partnership with Truck Dock Logistics. The Minister said the State government was aiming to set up more such logistics parks in the State to further boost the manufacturing sector.

Speaking at the inauguration, Rama Rao said the State government would come out with a Logistics policy soon, which would boost generation of employment and revenues earnings of the State, and a draft policy had already been prepared. The policy would be placed before the State Cabinet, he said.

The Minister said various organisations had been placing Hyderabad on top of the charts in the infrastructure sector and office space absorption, and so there was a lot of scope for establishing logistics parks in and around Hyderabad. Currently, 50 lakh square feet of logistic space is available against a requirement of over 15 million square feet.

Rama Rao said the goal was to make Hyderabad a premier logistics hub, and added that efforts were being made to establish more such parks along the Outer Ring Road, so as to synchronise them with important corridors, including the highways to Mumbai, Vijayawada, Ramagundam and others.

He said the State government was taking measures to ensure the city grows in all directions. “Through progressive policies such as TS-iPASS, Telangana government has succeeded in attracting more that 14,000 industries to the State. All approvals are being given to the industries within 15 days,” he added.

The Minister urged opposition parties not to obstruct projects that would provide employment to the State’s people. He said myths surrounding the pharma industry should be dispelled and added that Pharma City would be built without polluting the air or groundwater.