STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana to soon have logistics policy, says KTR

Minister inaugurates a modern Logistic Park at Batasingaram

Published: 29th January 2021 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

An inside view of the Logistic Park, undertaken by HMDA in partnership with Truck Dock Logistics, which was inaugurated on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated a modern Logistic Park at Batasingaram on the city’s outskirts on Thursday. The project is aimed at providing an integrated one-stop facility for freight operators, third-party logistic service providers, cargo handling firms, truck drivers, warehouses and parking facilities.

The project to construct the park was undertaken by HMDA on a PPP basis in partnership with Truck Dock Logistics. The Minister said the State government was aiming to set up more such logistics parks in the State to further boost the manufacturing sector.

Speaking at the inauguration, Rama Rao said the State government would come out with a Logistics policy soon, which would boost generation of employment and revenues earnings of the State, and a draft policy had already been prepared. The policy would be placed before the State Cabinet, he said.

KT Rama Rao speaks at the inauguration of the Logistic Park 
at Batasingaram on the city’s outskirts on Thursday

The Minister said various organisations had been placing Hyderabad on top of the charts in the infrastructure sector and office space absorption, and so there was a lot of scope for establishing logistics parks in and around Hyderabad. Currently, 50 lakh square feet of logistic space is available against a requirement of over 15 million square feet.

Rama Rao said the goal was to make Hyderabad a premier logistics hub, and added that efforts were being made to establish more such parks along the Outer Ring Road, so as to synchronise them with important corridors, including the highways to Mumbai, Vijayawada, Ramagundam and others.

He said the State government was taking measures to ensure the city grows in all directions. “Through progressive policies such as TS-iPASS, Telangana government has succeeded in attracting more that 14,000 industries to the State. All approvals are being given to the industries within 15 days,” he added. 

The Minister urged opposition parties not to obstruct projects that would provide employment to the State’s people. He said myths surrounding the pharma industry should be dispelled and added that Pharma City would be built without polluting the air or groundwater.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There have been 4-5 mini budgets in 2020, upcoming budget will be seen as part of that series: PM
Gallery
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp