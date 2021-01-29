TS working for welfare of ryots: Eatala

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Asserting that the State government is working for the welfare of farmers in Telangana, Health Minister Eatala Rajender blasted the Central government for not considering the opinion of ryots while drafting the three farm bills. He also pointed out that for a nation, jawans and farmers are the most important.

The Minister, along with Collector K Shashanka, MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao and ZP Chairperson K Vijaya, inaugurated the first Rythu Vedika in the district, constructed at a cost of `22 lakh at Kanukula Gidde in Huzurabad Assembly constituency, on Thursday.

“Farmers never sow seeds thinking about profit or loss. They do it to feed the country. Hence, we should be appreciating them and not causing them problems,” the Minister said and pointed out that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has spent a good part of his life for the development of agriculture sector in the State.

Speaking on the occasion, District Collector K Shashanka pointed out that the government is constructing Rythu Vedikas to empower farmers in the State.