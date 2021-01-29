TV actor assaults woman, probe on

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sameer alias Amar, a television actor who appears in the serial Koyilamma, allegedly assaulted a woman and misbehaved in an inebriated state at Raidurgam late on Wednesday. Sameer and his friend had gone to the women’s flat to discuss an issue regarding a boutique in which his friend and the other woman were partners. Raidurgam police said they have received complaints from both parties, alleging assault and misbehaviour, and are probing the incident. S Ravinder, inspector, Raidurgam police station, said they are collecting clues and verifying CCTV footage of the woman’s flat.

The police said three women — Srividya, Laxmi and Swati — started a boutique at Manikonda a few months ago and Sameer was their common friend. Swati had quit the partnership after some time and left a few equipment at the boutique, including a steaming machine. On Wednesday, Swati and Sameer came to the flat where Srividya and Laxmi are staying, and demanded that they return Swati’s machine. This led to an argument between both parties. Both the groups alleged that the other side beat them up.