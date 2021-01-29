Unemployed youth in Telangana may soon get dole

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what should be music to the ears of the jobless, TRS working president and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to announce an unemployment allowance in the next few days.“The Chief Minister, in a day or two, may make an announcement on the quantum of unemployment dole,” Rama Rao said.

The unemployed youth in Telangana have long been waiting for this one promise to be fulfilled. Back in December, 2018, a couple of days ahead of wrapping up his campaign for the Assembly elections, the Chief Minister had announced that he would provide an unemployment allowance to the youth after retaining power. He said this while releasing the TRS manifesto during a public meeting at the Secunderabad Parade Grounds.

As there has been a delay, the TRS government has come under attack from the Opposition time and again. Students, too, had turned restive and began making loud demands for its announcement.Rama Rao, while spilling the beans on the unemployment dole at a meeting of the Telangana Rashtra Vidyuth Karmika Sangahm (TRVKS) on Thursday, said the government would soon release a notification for the recruitment to 50,0000 posts in the State government, as announced earlier. He said Rao will bestow more than what the youth had expected from him. He also promised to bring the problems of the power utilities’ employees to the notice of the Chief Minister for early resolution.

KTR takes Oppn to task

Rama Rao said had KCR not secured Telangana State, there would have been no TPCC or Telangana BJP. The leaders of these two parties would have been without any moorings anywhere in Telangana, had the separate State not been carved out. “The leaders, who are occupying the posts of presidents of the TPCC and the Telangana BJP, are, in fact, created by KCR,” he said.

The Chief Minster, as promised, had addressed the three major issues of Telangana — drinking water, irrigation and power — in just six years, the MAUD Minister said. “There used to be dharnas for water and power when Telangana was part of Andhra Pradesh. There used to be power holidays for industries. But these are no longer issues,” he said.