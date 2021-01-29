STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Unemployed youth in Telangana may soon get dole

Rama Rao said had KCR not secured Telangana State, there would have been no TPCC or Telangana BJP.

Published: 29th January 2021 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Amid speculations of his coronation as the next Chief Minister, TRS working president KT Rama Rao refuses to wear a crown-like turban being offered by a TRVKS member at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad o

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what should be music to the ears of the jobless, TRS working president and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to announce an unemployment allowance in the next few days.“The Chief Minister, in a day or two, may make an announcement on the quantum of unemployment dole,” Rama Rao said.

The unemployed youth in Telangana have long been waiting for this one promise to be fulfilled. Back in December, 2018, a couple of days ahead of wrapping up his campaign for the Assembly elections, the Chief Minister had announced that he would provide an unemployment allowance to the youth after retaining power. He said this while releasing the TRS manifesto during a public meeting at the Secunderabad Parade Grounds. 

As there has been a delay, the TRS government has come under attack from the Opposition time and again. Students, too, had turned restive and began making loud demands for its announcement.Rama Rao, while spilling the beans on the unemployment dole at a meeting of the Telangana Rashtra Vidyuth Karmika Sangahm (TRVKS) on Thursday, said the government would soon release a notification for the recruitment to 50,0000 posts in the State government, as announced earlier. He said Rao will bestow more than what the youth had expected from him. He also promised to bring the problems of the power utilities’ employees to the notice of the Chief Minister for early resolution.

KTR takes Oppn to task

Rama Rao said had KCR not secured Telangana State, there would have been no TPCC or Telangana BJP. The leaders of these two parties would have been without any moorings anywhere in Telangana, had the separate State not been carved out. “The leaders, who are occupying the posts of presidents of the TPCC and the Telangana BJP, are, in fact, created by KCR,” he said.

The Chief Minster, as promised, had addressed the three major issues of Telangana — drinking water, irrigation and power — in just six years, the MAUD Minister said. “There used to be dharnas for water and power when Telangana was part of Andhra Pradesh. There used to be power holidays for industries. But these are no longer issues,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Unemployed
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There have been 4-5 mini budgets in 2020, upcoming budget will be seen as part of that series: PM
Gallery
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp