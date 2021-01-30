After salon, Telangana minister KT Rama Rao gifts fluoride victim Amshala Swamy 2BHK house

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Thanks to MAUD minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao, Amshala Swamy, a fluoride victim belonging to Nalgonda town, will soon be able to sleep under own roof.

The Minister assured Swamy of a double bedroom house in the town when the latter met Rama Rao at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday. It may be mentioned here that Rama Rao had previously helped Swamy set up a salon as well.

On Friday, the TRS second-in-command directed Nalgonda Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil to sanction a double bedroom house to Amshala Swamy. He also entrusted party senior leader Karnati Vidyasagar with the responsibility of ensuring that the construction of the house gets completed at the earliest.

Under the "Gift a Smile" programme, Karnati Vidyasagar took up the initiative to help Swamy get a new house. Swamy currently resides in a village adjacent to Vidyasagar’s native place in Nalgonda. During their interaction, Rama Rao enquired about Swamy’s health and promised to allot him a house.

Meanwhile, Amshala Swamy thanked the Minister for extending necessary help to ensure that he too gets to lead a decent life.Swamy also pointed out that with the implementation of Mission Bhagiratha, the government has managed to find a permanent solution for the fluoride menace, especially in Nalgonda.

Swamy mentioned that he will soon a pay a courtesy visit to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to express his gratitude.