BJP's Dharmapuri Arvind cheated turmeric ryots of Telangana: Congress leader Madhu Yaskhi Goud
The former Nizamabad MP alleged that Arvind cheated the farmers by saying that he will ensure a turmeric board is established.
Published: 30th January 2021 09:33 AM | Last Updated: 30th January 2021 09:33 AM | A+A A-
NIZAMABAD: Demanding that the MPs from Telangana raise the problems of turmeric farmers during the ongoing Parliament session, Congress leader and former Nizamabad MP Madhu Yaskhi Goud accused BJP leader Dharmapuri Arvind of lying to farmers over the issue.
Interacting with the farmers during his visit to Nizamabad market yard, he said: "MP Arvind had lied to the ryots. He cheated them saying that he will ensure a turmeric board is established. He also vowed to ensure that turmeric farmers will be offered MSP for their produce. Arvind failed to fulfil those promises. He only used the farmers for his political gains."