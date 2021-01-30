BJP's Dharmapuri Arvind cheated turmeric ryots of Telangana: Congress leader Madhu Yaskhi Goud

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Demanding that the MPs from Telangana raise the problems of turmeric farmers during the ongoing Parliament session, Congress leader and former Nizamabad MP Madhu Yaskhi Goud accused BJP leader Dharmapuri Arvind of lying to farmers over the issue.

Interacting with the farmers during his visit to Nizamabad market yard, he said: "MP Arvind had lied to the ryots. He cheated them saying that he will ensure a turmeric board is established. He also vowed to ensure that turmeric farmers will be offered MSP for their produce. Arvind failed to fulfil those promises. He only used the farmers for his political gains."