Mini dairy project will transform  lives of SCs, says Srinivas Goud

By Express News Service

JANGAON/WARANGAL: Tourism and Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud said that the State government’s mini dairy pilot project will soon change the lives of scheduled castes (SCs) for the better.

Srinivas Goud, along with Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, distributed buffaloes worth of Rs 6.04 crore to 151 beneficiaries in Palakurthy and Devaruppula mandals in Jangaon district on Friday. Under the scheme, each beneficiary would get four buffaloes (one unit) at 60 per cent government subsidy and the rest of the 40 per cent amount will be provided as loan to the farmers.

The Ministers also distributed cheques worth Rs 1.85 crore to 185 beneficiaries of Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak scheme and CMRF cheques worth around Rs 10 lakh.

Later, the Ministers unveiled the statue of Sardar Sarwai Papanna in Ramavaram and interacted with toddy tappers, during which they also tasted toddy. They also launched the renovation works to be carried out at the Swayambhu Shambhu temple in Warangal Fort.