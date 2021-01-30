STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

No construction on Bhoodan Yagna lands until further orders: Telangana HC

Respondents have been instructed to file their counter affidavits within two weeks and rejoinder by the petitioner in another two weeks thereafter.

Published: 30th January 2021 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday directed the government authorities concerned to take steps ensuring that no further registrations and constructions take place over the Bhoodan Yagna Board lands situated in survey numbers 186, 187, 188 and 189, admeasuring about 29 acres in Vatti Nagulapally in Gandipet of Rangareddy district until further court orders. 

The court issued notices to the State government and some private individuals for filing their counter affidavits in the PIL filed against illegal constructions and encroachments on the subject land.

A division bench of the court, comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, passed this interim order in the PIL filed by Prof K Purushotham Reddy, a retired professor of Osmania University, seeking directions to the State government to forthwith enquiry into the subject matter and take appropriate action against the alleged illegal transfer of rights made in the above survey numbers.

Petitioner’s counsel C Naresh Reddy submitted that registrations took place in collusion between the officials and private individuals concerned in spite of the said lands prohibited under Section 22-A of the Registration Act, 1908.

The said lands were donated in favour of AP Bhoodan Yagna Board by executing necessary documents - gift deed/donation deed in 1955, and have vested absolutely in the name of the government. Respondents have been instructed to file their counter affidavits within two weeks and rejoinder by the petitioner in another two weeks thereafter. The bench posted the matter to July 22 for further hearing.

Notices issued

The court issued notices to the State government and some private individuals for filing their counter affidavits in the PIL filed against illegal constructions and encroachments on the subject land

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court Bhoodan Yagna Telangana land registration
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp