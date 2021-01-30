No construction on Bhoodan Yagna lands until further orders: Telangana HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday directed the government authorities concerned to take steps ensuring that no further registrations and constructions take place over the Bhoodan Yagna Board lands situated in survey numbers 186, 187, 188 and 189, admeasuring about 29 acres in Vatti Nagulapally in Gandipet of Rangareddy district until further court orders.

The court issued notices to the State government and some private individuals for filing their counter affidavits in the PIL filed against illegal constructions and encroachments on the subject land.

A division bench of the court, comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, passed this interim order in the PIL filed by Prof K Purushotham Reddy, a retired professor of Osmania University, seeking directions to the State government to forthwith enquiry into the subject matter and take appropriate action against the alleged illegal transfer of rights made in the above survey numbers.

Petitioner’s counsel C Naresh Reddy submitted that registrations took place in collusion between the officials and private individuals concerned in spite of the said lands prohibited under Section 22-A of the Registration Act, 1908.

The said lands were donated in favour of AP Bhoodan Yagna Board by executing necessary documents - gift deed/donation deed in 1955, and have vested absolutely in the name of the government. Respondents have been instructed to file their counter affidavits within two weeks and rejoinder by the petitioner in another two weeks thereafter. The bench posted the matter to July 22 for further hearing.

Notices issued

