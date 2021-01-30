Ready to field my son if party agrees: Jana Reddy

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Senior Congress leader Kunduru Jana Reddy said on Friday that though he is against the idea of ‘hereditary politics’, he is ready to field his son Raghuveer Reddy in the ensuing byelection if the party leadership and activists agree to it.

He made this statement while speaking to the media in Nagarjunasagar after welcoming several TRS activists, hailing from Gurrampode mandal in the Assembly constituency, into the grand-old party, on Friday.“I am completely against hereditary politics. However, if the party leadership and cadre wish that Raghuveer Reddy should contest in the ensuing byelection, then I have no objection,” he said.

Pointing out that the Assembly constituency witnessed comprehensive development under the erstwhile Congress governments, Jana Reddy mentioned that the Nagarjuna Sagar Project too was constructed by their government. Proposals for the Nellikal LIS was also forwarded by the Congress government in 2012, he said and added that it was the grand-old party that set up an ITI College and a Junior College in Halia.