STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Six of a family die as speeding lorry rams auto in Telangana's Mahabubabad district

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed shock over the accident and extended condolences to the family members of the victims.

Published: 30th January 2021 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Accident

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: In a tragic incident, six members of a family were killed after the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in collided with a lorry near Marrimitta village of Gudur mandal in Mahabubabad district on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Jatoth Kalyani (48), her daughter Jatoth Prameela (22), son Jatoth Pradeep (28), their relative Jatoth Prasad (35), his daughter Jatoth Lakshmi, 35, and the auto driver Jatoth Ramu, 35. All of them were residents of Errakunta thanda of the same mandal.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Gudur police Inspector Raj Reddy said that Prameela's marriage was fixed a few days ago and the six persons were travelling to Narsampet town in Warangal (Rural) district to purchase clothes for the marriage ceremony on February 10. 

When the auto-rickshaw reached Marrimitta village at around 11 am, a speeding lorry, which was coming from Narsampet side, rammed the three-wheeler, killing all six persons on the spot.

The accident was such that the auto-rickshaw was completely crushed by the truck, Raj Reddy added. He further said that though the lorry driver, Darawath Kishan, fled the spot immediately after the incident, he surrendered before the cops later in the day.

A case has been registered against Darawath Kishan under Section 304(A) of IPC (causing death by rash or negligent act). The bodies of all deceased persons were shifted to Mahabubabad Area Hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed shock over the accident and extended condolences to the family members of the victims. Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod also extended condolences to the relatives of the deceased persons. 

Elderly man crushed to death

In another ghastly incident, a pedestrian was killed in a road accident at Govindaraopet village in Mulugu district on Friday. The deceased person has been identified as P Ramachandra Rao, 81, a resident of the same village.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Pasra SI G Ravinder said that the incident happened when Ramachandra Rao was crossing a road. He was crushed to death by a speeding lorry. The cop said that the victim was a hearing-impaired and mute person. A case has been registered and Ramachandra Rao’s body was shifted to Mulugu Area Hospital for autopsy, said Ravinder.

Accused surrenders

Gudur police Inspector Raj Reddy said that though the lorry driver, Darawath Kishan, fled the spot after the incident, he surrendered before the cops later in the day. He has been booked for causing death by rash or negligent driving

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahabubabad district Telangana auto accident Telangana lorry mishap
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp