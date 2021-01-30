Six of a family die as speeding lorry rams auto in Telangana's Mahabubabad district

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: In a tragic incident, six members of a family were killed after the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in collided with a lorry near Marrimitta village of Gudur mandal in Mahabubabad district on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Jatoth Kalyani (48), her daughter Jatoth Prameela (22), son Jatoth Pradeep (28), their relative Jatoth Prasad (35), his daughter Jatoth Lakshmi, 35, and the auto driver Jatoth Ramu, 35. All of them were residents of Errakunta thanda of the same mandal.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Gudur police Inspector Raj Reddy said that Prameela's marriage was fixed a few days ago and the six persons were travelling to Narsampet town in Warangal (Rural) district to purchase clothes for the marriage ceremony on February 10.

When the auto-rickshaw reached Marrimitta village at around 11 am, a speeding lorry, which was coming from Narsampet side, rammed the three-wheeler, killing all six persons on the spot.

The accident was such that the auto-rickshaw was completely crushed by the truck, Raj Reddy added. He further said that though the lorry driver, Darawath Kishan, fled the spot immediately after the incident, he surrendered before the cops later in the day.

A case has been registered against Darawath Kishan under Section 304(A) of IPC (causing death by rash or negligent act). The bodies of all deceased persons were shifted to Mahabubabad Area Hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed shock over the accident and extended condolences to the family members of the victims. Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod also extended condolences to the relatives of the deceased persons.

Elderly man crushed to death

In another ghastly incident, a pedestrian was killed in a road accident at Govindaraopet village in Mulugu district on Friday. The deceased person has been identified as P Ramachandra Rao, 81, a resident of the same village.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Pasra SI G Ravinder said that the incident happened when Ramachandra Rao was crossing a road. He was crushed to death by a speeding lorry. The cop said that the victim was a hearing-impaired and mute person. A case has been registered and Ramachandra Rao’s body was shifted to Mulugu Area Hospital for autopsy, said Ravinder.

