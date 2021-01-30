Telangana government employees hit by 'KCR Corona': BJP leader P Muralidhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hitting out at MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao for saying that it was Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who had ensured the formation of Telangana, former BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao said that it was like the British claiming that India had developed because of them.

Youth from every village, street, and household, had fought and sacrificed for Telangana, said Muralidhar and labelled KTR’s remarks a "misinformation" campaign.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, the BJP general secretary said the formation of Telangana was not an internal affair of any single party. He then advised KTR to go through the Assembly and Parliament proceedings.

Speaking about the Pay Revision Commission, he said the CM was harassing employees like the new strain of Coronavirus. "Employees are struggling with KCR Corona," he added.

He also said that the PRC had not carried out a scientific study. Rebuking the TRS, Muralidhar Rao said, "Reducing HRA slabs is an atrocity against employees in broad daylight." He demanded that the State government provide a fitment not less than the previous PRC.

He also demanded it provide a gratuity of Rs 20 lakh to employees on par with their Central government colleagues. "Gratuity is being implemented for State government employees of Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. Then, being a rich State, why is Telangana not implementing it," he questioned.