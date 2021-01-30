TRS winning hearts of people: Min

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Stating that the pink party has managed to generate tremendous results in just one year after coming to power in Karimnagar city, BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar thanked the voters for electing the TRS again in the polls held in January 2020. He also mentioned that the ruling party has won the hearts of people by implementing various scheme.

The Minister, along with Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Deputy Mayor Ch Swaroopa Rani and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Valluri Kranthi, inaugurated construction of an open in Division-21 here on Friday.Kamalakar pointed out that the Corporation is constructing about 30 open gyms, at an estimated cost of Rs 3.60 crore, for the citizens. On the occasion, the officials also released a progress report of MCK.

Meanwhile, Mayor Y Sunil Rao thanked all members of the executive body for ensuing smooth governance.He also said that the CM has sanctioned special funds for taking up developmental works in the MCK limits.