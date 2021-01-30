You don’t need building plan to apply for loan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department has directed all urban local bodies (ULBs) in Telangana to instruct financial institutions to accept building permit orders/registration certificates as the final approval copies for instant registration and approval categories.

It has also said that they should not insist on producing a signed building plan copy for processing loans. MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar issued a memo directing financial institutions to accept registration certificate and building permit order for individual residential plots up to 500 sqm. This is part of the Telangana State Building Permission and Approval and Self-Certification System (TSbPASS) Act, 2020, which provides hassle-free building permissions and layout approvals to citizens across all ULBs. It came into effect on November 16, 2020. As per Sections 7 (2), 7 (3) and 7 (7) of the Act, building permissions are given in three categories — Instant Registration, Instant Approval and Single Window.

Instant Registration

This category is for plots up to 75 sq.yds. (63 sqms) and the construction of ground or ground plus one floor (up to seven m). No building plan permission is required, but the applicant needs to register online with a token amount of `1 and duly self-certify his title, the plot size and number of floors. Also, there is no need for completion/occupancy certificate. A plot larger than 75 sq.yds cannot be split for this purpose. Also, this provision cannot be misused for taking up constructions in government, prohibited or disputed land. In case of such violations, action will be initiated.

Instant Approval

Applications for all individual residential buildings with a plot area of 500 sqm and less, and building height of 10 m have to be processed through an online self-certification system in accordance with the master plan, detailed planning scheme or local area plan, apart from building rules. On furnishing the required information, the details will get instant approval online.

Single Window

This system is for building permission applications in plots measuring more than 500 sqm and buildings over 10-m-tall.All commercial buildings, highrises, group development schemes, group housing, apartment complexes, multiplexes, non-residential buildings and other such constructions, which require multiple no-objection certificates (NoCs), are catered to in this category. A common application form can be submitted through an online system.

For availing registration certificate under the instant registration category and building permit order under the instant approval category, it is not mandatory for the applicant to submit the building plan. Even if an applicant submits the building plan, TS-bPASS issues only the registration certificate or building permit order, as applicable.

Post-verification of certificates, permissions

For instant registration and approval, the TS govt conducts post-verification to ensure that the availed certificates/permissions are in accordance with the rules. If the information furnished is true, a work commencement letter is issued to the applicant. In case of misrepresentation, a revocation letter is issued. Financial institutions can verify the post-verification status of the applications by scanning the QR code on the registration certificate/building permit order. For the first two categories, the govt has dispensed with issuing of digitally signed copies of building plans. This self-certification-based approval system is in accordance with the EoDB reforms of DPIT