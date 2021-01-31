A solemn send-off for secretariat staff in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ushering in a new tradition, employees of the Secretariat, who retired on Saturday, were dropped off at their respective homes in government vehicles.

Also, in a first, their retirement function was hosted at BRKR Bhavan. As many as seven employees from different departments retired from their services on Saturday.

While presiding over the retirement ceremony, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had directed all the departments to treat their employees with dignity and to give them a proper send-off when the time came.

The CS not only directed the officials concerned to drop off the retired staffers in a government vehicle but also to prepare a standard operating protocol for such functions in the future.

He also lauded the employees for their exemplary service.